Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

