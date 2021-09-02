Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to “Buy”

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

