Zap Market Capitalization Tops $11.60 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $210,663.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

