ZENZO (ZNZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $686.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $686.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

