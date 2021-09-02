Zero Price Up 45.5% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $49,282.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00305988 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00157053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00189311 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,426,367 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

