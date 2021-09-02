Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after acquiring an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $100,050,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

