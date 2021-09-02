ZINC (ZINC) Market Capitalization Tops $27,387.51

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $27,387.51 and $513.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 59% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00058315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00139802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00830141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048427 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

