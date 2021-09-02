Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

