Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $290.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.80. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,199 shares of company stock worth $113,214,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

