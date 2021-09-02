Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $385.00. The stock had previously closed at $347.50, but opened at $307.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $294.12, with a volume of 331,039 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.18.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,199 shares of company stock worth $113,214,756 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

