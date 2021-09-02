Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $320.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.08.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $276.71 on Monday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.88 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,971 shares of company stock worth $32,695,202. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.