Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 9,300 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZUO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

