Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 6,039 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

