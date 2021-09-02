Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $170,000 Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harsco were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Harsco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Harsco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

