Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

