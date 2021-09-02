Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,462 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoPro were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $7,068,160 in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

