Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,177 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

