Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 562 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monro were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 30.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.33 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

