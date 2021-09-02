Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.