Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZFSVF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.10.

ZFSVF opened at $433.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.22. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $450.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

