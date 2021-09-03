-$0.05 EPS Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 2,482.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 2,356.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 26.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 156,873 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.