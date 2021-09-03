$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

UWM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. 53,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,499. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

