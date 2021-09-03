-$0.14 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 260,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.