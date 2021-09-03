-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

ABEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Friday. 224,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,005. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

