-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

ABEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Friday. 224,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,005. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.