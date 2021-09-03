$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.