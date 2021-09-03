-$0.28 EPS Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 609,060 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,546,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 440,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,727,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 330,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,696. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $209.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.76.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

