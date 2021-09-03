$0.28 EPS Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.43. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock worth $847,476. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

