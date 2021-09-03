-$0.33 EPS Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.27). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,804.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.