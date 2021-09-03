$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.50. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.