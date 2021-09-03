$0.49 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $22.51 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $231.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,088 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,496,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

