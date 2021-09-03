$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of UVSP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $796.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

