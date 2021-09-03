$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.75. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,050. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

