$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.75. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,050. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.