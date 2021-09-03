$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $50,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,309. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
