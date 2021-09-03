$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. The Timken reported sales of $894.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after acquiring an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.67. 12,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

