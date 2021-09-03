-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings of $14.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $45.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $81.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Citizens BancShares.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $983.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $12.28 on Friday, reaching $894.76. 140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,819. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $915.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $824.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $830.56. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.