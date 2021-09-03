$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.64.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $251.99. Amedisys has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

