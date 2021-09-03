$123.10 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report sales of $123.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.41 million and the lowest is $112.91 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $55.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $471.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.57 million to $483.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $613.15 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRWG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

