13,718 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $60.69 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,039 shares of company stock worth $25,460,682 in the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

