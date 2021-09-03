13,767 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

