$143.49 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce $143.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.72 million and the highest is $143.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of $61.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $568.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $29.73 on Friday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

