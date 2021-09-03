1,681 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,732,000 after buying an additional 40,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,135,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $175,438,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 543,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,890,000 after buying an additional 59,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $4,197,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NKE stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.28. The firm has a market cap of $258.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.