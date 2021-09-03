1,930 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,361,000 after buying an additional 426,251 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $61.77 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

