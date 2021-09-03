$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

