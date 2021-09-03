200,000 Shares in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Separately, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of TCVA opened at $9.82 on Friday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

