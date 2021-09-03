2020 Aps Otee Sells 114,207 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $14,403,786.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00.

NYSE:U opened at $133.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

