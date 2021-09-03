2,298 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 32.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $138.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $138.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.