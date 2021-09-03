22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Gap Up to $3.57

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.67. 22nd Century Group shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 22,434 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XXII. Cowen began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $548.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after buying an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

