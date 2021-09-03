$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $24.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,635. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.