$288.06 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post $288.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $270.68 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock remained flat at $$63.17 during midday trading on Friday. 255,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

