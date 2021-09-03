3,665 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.62 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

